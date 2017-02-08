BREAKING: Jeff Sessions Approved by Senate as Attorney General

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed Mobile native and Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions as the next Attorney General of the United States.

Sessions was confirmed with a 52-47 vote, needing simply majority to pass.

The Republican-led Senate had worked nonstop toward a confirmation vote on Sessions, President Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general. Sessions has faced a firestorm of Democratic criticism over his record on civil rights and other issues.

Democrats had contended Sessions is too close to Trump, too harsh on immigrants, and weak on civil rights. They asserted he wouldn’t do enough to protect voting rights of minorities, protections for gay people, the right of women to procure abortions, and immigrants in the country illegally to receive due process.

Still, the Alabama Republican was expected to prevail on a near party-line vote Wednesday evening.