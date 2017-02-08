3 dead in explosion at packaging plant in Louisiana

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — Three people are dead and seven people injured after an explosion at a packaging plant in Beauregard Parish.

Louisiana State Police Sgt. James Anderson says one person who was unaccounted for after the blast at the Packaging Corporation of America facility has been found.

Anderson describes the injuries as moderate to minor. The injured were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joe Toler says they were notified about 11:10 a.m. Wednesday about the incident. He says two tanks at the plant exploded. It was unknown what the tanks contained.

Toler says the area has been contained and there is no fire.

The Lake Forest-Illinois-based PCA acquired the old Boise paper mill in 2013. The plant is located on U.S. 190.