Storm Reports in the News 5 Area on February 7

Here’s a list of storm reports on February 7, 2017, compiled by the Mobile Office of the National Weather Service. If you are curious about some of the acronyms check out this list. Note that if damage is not reported to local emergency management or non-emergency law enforcement, it is often never documented. You can also submit storm reports directly to the National Weather Service http://www.srh.noaa.gov/StormReport_new/SubmitReport.php?site=mob

Report Time County Location ST Event Type Mag. Remark 1:50 PM Baldwin 6 SW Bay Minette AL TSTM WND DMG 0 tree down on county road 39 3:07 PM Gmz634 4 SSW Pensacola FL MARINE TSTM WIND 54 weatherflow station in pensacola bay measured a wind gust of 54 mph. 3:37 PM Okaloosa 4 ENE Crestview FL TSTM WND GST 55 weatherflow station in crestview recored a wind gust of 55 mph. 3:55 PM Baldwin 3 NNE Gulf Shores AL TSTM WND GST 51 kjka asos measured 51 knot gust 3:35 PM Gmz635 4 W Destin FL TSTM WND GST 87 weatherflow station in fort walton beach recorded a wind gust of 87 mph. 3:35 PM Gmz634 6 W Destin FL TSTM WND GST 60 trained spotter estimated wind gust of 60 mph. 3:35 PM Okaloosa 8 SSE Crestview FL TSTM WND GST 63 kegi asos measured wind gusts of 63 mph. 2:57 PM Gmz633 2 E Caswell AL MARINE TSTM WIND 44 weatheflow station in perido bay recorded a wind gust of 44 mph. 2:26 PM Gmz650 2 ESE Fort Morgan AL WATER SPOUT 0 911 call center reported a waterspout se of fort morgan, al 3:35 PM Gmz655 6 W Destin FL TSTM WND GST 87 weatherflow station in okaloosa island fishing pier recorded a wind gust of 87 mph. 3:35 PM Okaloosa 2 N Eglin Afb FL TSTM WND GST 58 kvps asos recorded wind gust of 58mph 3:35 PM Gmz655 6 W Destin FL WATER SPOUT 0 preliminary waterspout came onshore ems vehicle was struck. 1 injury. 3:24 PM Mobile Crestview AL TSTM WND DMG 0 tree down on house in crestview, fl. timing estimated by radar. 3:35 PM Okaloosa 6 W Destin FL TSTM WND GST 87 weatherflow station in okaloosa island fishing pier recorded a wind gust of 87 mph. 3:20 PM Santa Rosa 4 W Navarre FL TSTM WND DMG 0 tree on home. several trees reported down in road. fence damage reported. 3:36 PM Okaloosa 6 NE Eglin Afb FL TSTM WND DMG 0 structural damage to both edge elementary school and an okaloosa county school district building. 3:39 PM Okaloosa 5 ESE Destin FL TSTM WND GST 64 weatherflow site east of destin reported a wind gust of 64 mph. 3:55 PM Baldwin 3 NNE Gulf Shores AL TSTM WND GST 59 kjka asos measured 59 mph wind gust 3:35 PM Okaloosa Destin FL TSTM WND DMG 0 *** 1 inj *** several buildings damaged in and around destin. multiple reports of significant roof damage or loss of the roof. ems vehicle was damaged on okaloosa island with 1 injury. numerous trees and power lines downed. most of the damage likely from straight line winds with a report of a possible waterspout that moved ashore near okaloosa island. 2:50 PM Baldwin Elberta AL HAIL 1 quarter size hail reported in elberta 4:53 PM Santa Rosa Gulf Breeze FL LIGHTNING 0 lightning struck a home resulting in damage and smoke 3:26 PM Covington Andalusia AL TSTM WND DMG 0 damage to houses and a campground. also damage to fencing at a baseball field along with tree damage. 3:35 PM Gmz655 6 W Destin FL WATER SPOUT 0 possible waterspout south of okaloosa island. 3:36 PM Okaloosa Niceville FL TSTM WND DMG 0 multiple down trees and power lines. some lines fell onto vehicles. 3:24 PM Okaloosa Crestview FL TSTM WND DMG 0 tree down on house in crestview, fl. timing estimated by radar. 4:00 PM Mobile Dauphin Island AL HAIL 1.75 quarter to golf ball size hail reported on dauphin island. power line also down on the north side of dauphin island bridge near cedar point.