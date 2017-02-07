Storm Reports in the News 5 Area on February 7

Here’s a list of storm reports on February 7, 2017, compiled by the Mobile Office of the National Weather Service. If you are curious about some of the acronyms check out this list. Note that if damage is not reported to local emergency management or non-emergency law enforcement, it is often never documented. You can also submit storm reports directly to the National Weather Service http://www.srh.noaa.gov/StormReport_new/SubmitReport.php?site=mob
|Report Time
|County
|Location
|ST
|Event Type
|Mag.
|Remark
|1:50 PM
|Baldwin
|6 SW Bay Minette
|AL
|TSTM WND DMG
|0
|tree down on county road 39
|3:07 PM
|Gmz634
|4 SSW Pensacola
|FL
|MARINE TSTM WIND
|54
|weatherflow station in pensacola bay measured a wind gust of 54 mph.
|3:37 PM
|Okaloosa
|4 ENE Crestview
|FL
|TSTM WND GST
|55
|weatherflow station in crestview recored a wind gust of 55 mph.
|3:55 PM
|Baldwin
|3 NNE Gulf Shores
|AL
|TSTM WND GST
|51
|kjka asos measured 51 knot gust
|3:35 PM
|Gmz635
|4 W Destin
|FL
|TSTM WND GST
|87
|weatherflow station in fort walton beach recorded a wind gust of 87 mph.
|3:35 PM
|Gmz634
|6 W Destin
|FL
|TSTM WND GST
|60
|trained spotter estimated wind gust of 60 mph.
|3:35 PM
|Okaloosa
|8 SSE Crestview
|FL
|TSTM WND GST
|63
|kegi asos measured wind gusts of 63 mph.
|2:57 PM
|Gmz633
|2 E Caswell
|AL
|MARINE TSTM WIND
|44
|weatheflow station in perido bay recorded a wind gust of 44 mph.
|2:26 PM
|Gmz650
|2 ESE Fort Morgan
|AL
|WATER SPOUT
|0
|911 call center reported a waterspout se of fort morgan, al
|3:35 PM
|Gmz655
|6 W Destin
|FL
|TSTM WND GST
|87
|weatherflow station in okaloosa island fishing pier recorded a wind gust of 87 mph.
|3:35 PM
|Okaloosa
|2 N Eglin Afb
|FL
|TSTM WND GST
|58
|kvps asos recorded wind gust of 58mph
|3:35 PM
|Gmz655
|6 W Destin
|FL
|WATER SPOUT
|0
|preliminary waterspout came onshore ems vehicle was struck. 1 injury.
|3:24 PM
|Mobile
|Crestview
|AL
|TSTM WND DMG
|0
|tree down on house in crestview, fl. timing estimated by radar.
|3:35 PM
|Okaloosa
|6 W Destin
|FL
|TSTM WND GST
|87
|weatherflow station in okaloosa island fishing pier recorded a wind gust of 87 mph.
|3:20 PM
|Santa Rosa
|4 W Navarre
|FL
|TSTM WND DMG
|0
|tree on home. several trees reported down in road. fence damage reported.
|3:36 PM
|Okaloosa
|6 NE Eglin Afb
|FL
|TSTM WND DMG
|0
|structural damage to both edge elementary school and an okaloosa county school district building.
|3:39 PM
|Okaloosa
|5 ESE Destin
|FL
|TSTM WND GST
|64
|weatherflow site east of destin reported a wind gust of 64 mph.
|3:55 PM
|Baldwin
|3 NNE Gulf Shores
|AL
|TSTM WND GST
|59
|kjka asos measured 59 mph wind gust
|3:35 PM
|Okaloosa
|Destin
|FL
|TSTM WND DMG
|0
|*** 1 inj *** several buildings damaged in and around destin. multiple reports of significant roof damage or loss of the roof. ems vehicle was damaged on okaloosa island with 1 injury. numerous trees and power lines downed. most of the damage likely from straight line winds with a report of a possible waterspout that moved ashore near okaloosa island.
|2:50 PM
|Baldwin
|Elberta
|AL
|HAIL
|1
|quarter size hail reported in elberta
|4:53 PM
|Santa Rosa
|Gulf Breeze
|FL
|LIGHTNING
|0
|lightning struck a home resulting in damage and smoke
|3:26 PM
|Covington
|Andalusia
|AL
|TSTM WND DMG
|0
|damage to houses and a campground. also damage to fencing at a baseball field along with tree damage.
|3:35 PM
|Gmz655
|6 W Destin
|FL
|WATER SPOUT
|0
|possible waterspout south of okaloosa island.
|3:36 PM
|Okaloosa
|Niceville
|FL
|TSTM WND DMG
|0
|multiple down trees and power lines. some lines fell onto vehicles.
|3:24 PM
|Okaloosa
|Crestview
|FL
|TSTM WND DMG
|0
|tree down on house in crestview, fl. timing estimated by radar.
|4:00 PM
|Mobile
|Dauphin Island
|AL
|HAIL
|1.75
|quarter to golf ball size hail reported on dauphin island. power line also down on the north side of dauphin island bridge near cedar point.