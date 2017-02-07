Steve Sarkisian Leaving Alabama for the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday morning that Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will be taking the same position with the NFL franchise.

Sarkisian coached his first game at Alabama in the National Championship game against Clemson, which they lost 35-31. Sarkisian was an offensive analyst with the Crimson Tide before the game, but was promoted after Lane Kiffin left for a new job at Florida Atlantic University.

Before Alabama, Sarkisian was the head coach at multiple stops including Washington and Southern Cal.

The Falcons needed to fill the offensive coordinator position after Kyle Shanahan left to become the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Sarkisian will be coming into a good situation in Atlanta with a high-powered offense led by quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones. However, the Falcons will be looking for a better finish next season after blowing a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl on Sunday to the New England Patriots.

