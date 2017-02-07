BREAKING: Mary Rice Now CHarges With Captial Murder

The Baldwin County Sheriffs Office Major Crimes Unit has signed Capital a Capital Murder Warrant for Mary Barbara Craig Price. On February 07, 2017, investigators with the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit signed a warrant for capital murder for Mary Barbara Craig Rice. Rice is charged with the capital murder-robbery of Peggy Phillips Broz of Lillian, Alabama.

The warrant, signed Tuesday Murder, charges Rice with the Capital Murder-Robbery of Peggy Broz of Lillian.

According the press release “Mary Rice was with William “Billy” Boyette when they shot and killed Mrs. Broz during the early morning hours of Friday, February 03, 2017. After the murder, both suspects are believed to have fled to the state of Florida with the stolen car.”