BREAKING: Latest Boyette Victim Dead

The fourth and final victim of William Boyette Jr. has passed away.

The Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office confirmed 28-year-old Kayla Crocker’s death late Tuesday. Crocker had been hospitalized since Monday morning after Boyette allegedly shot her during a home invasion in Beulah, FL.

On Monday, News 5 reported that Boyette entered Crocker’s home around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 shortly after dumping a previous victim’s car in a nearby location.

According to Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan, Boyette randomly targeted Crocker for her vehicle: a 2006 White Chevy Cobalt. The two had no previous connection.

This would be the car that carried Boyette and accomplice Mary Rice until their capture in West Point, GA on Feb. 7.

Crocker’s two-year-old son was present at the time of the shooting, although it is believed that he did not witness it take place.

Crocker’s death officially makes her the fourth homicide victim linked to Boyette.