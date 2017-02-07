BREAKING: Billy Boyette, Mary Rice Bought Ammunition at Walmart, Prosecutors Say

CRESTVIEW, FL (WKRG) — Wanted fugitives Billy Boyette and Mary Rice purchased ammunition at the Walmart in Crestview on Thursday, state prosecutors confirm to News 5.

Florida state attorney Bill Eddins tells News 5 that Boyette and Rice bought the ammo during the trip to Walmart, which falls between the murders in Milton and Lillian.

The amount and type of ammo purchased is unknown.

Rice was seen in surveillance images at the Walmart in Crestview on Thursday.

In photos captured from the woods, Boyette appears to be armed with some type of firearm, though that hasn’t been confirmed.

CRIME TIMELINE

TUESDAY JAN. 31 — Boyette allegedly kills Alicia Greer, 30, and Jacqueline Moore, 39, at the Emerald Sands Inn in Milton, Florida

FRIDAY FEB. 3 — Boyette allegedly kills Peggy Broz, 52, at her home in Lillian, Alabama

MONDAY FEB. 6 — Boyette allegedly shoots Kayla Crocker, 28, in a home invasion in Beulah, Florida and steals her car