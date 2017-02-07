Body Found in Submerged Car in Little River Community

Officials with North Baldwin Search and Rescue tell News Five that a body was found in a submerged Tuesday morning in Little River, Ala.

The submerged car was found near Dixie Landing at the Alabama River in north Baldwin County. Authorities believe the driver crashed through a barricade and drove into the river.

No make or model of the car has been provided at this time. News Five is working to confirm the identity of the body, but at this time, no information has been given.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be investigating the discovery.

Law enforcement officials say the discovery is not connected to the Billy Boyette and Mary Rice manhunt in northwest Florida.