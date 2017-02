Mary Rice, the person of interest thought to be travelling with William Boyette, is now considered a suspect in the case.

The Escambia CountySheriff’s Office is preparing to hold a 4:00 pm press conference to update the case. In advance of that, posters were brought in for the press conference, on that poster Rice is clearly labeled as a suspect.

WKRG will have the press conference live at 4:00 pm.