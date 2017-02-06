UPDATE: Billy Boyette Connected to Beulah Home Invasion, Escapes in White Chevy Cobalt

UPDATE (9:35 a.m.) – Authorities believe wanted fugitive Billy Boyette is responsible for a Monday morning home invasion in Beulah and the theft of a vehicle he is now believed to be driving.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 2006 White Chevy Cobalt that was stolen from the home in Beulah Monday morning. Deputies believe Boyette, wanted for three murders along the Gulf Coast, escaped in that vehicle and is still in the area.

The license plate reads “9613BJ” and is from the state of Florida. There is also a sticker on the back that looks like a skull and crossbones.

Authorities believe the vehicle might have heavy damage to the passenger side door.

During a press conference Monday morning, a Deputy said the car was stolen during the home invasion but they are not certain on a suspect at this time.

The deputy told News Five that they do not know if the home invasion is suspect is William Boyette, but said, “it could be.”

——

ORIGINAL STORY – The Escambia Sheriff’s office has confirmed that they are investigating a home invasion in the Beulah area.

Amber Southard with the Sheriff’s office says that a female victim was injured and has been transported to the hospital.

Beulah is the same area where a car allegedly stolen by William Boyette was recovered Saturday Morning. The owner of that car, Peggy Broz, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in her front yard Friday morning.

The ECSO could not confirm if this home invasion is related to the William Boyette investigation.

News 5 has a crew on the scene and will be updating this Breaking News all day