Former Gov. Don Siegelman to Be Released from Prison, Friend Says

By Published:
Don Siegelman
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2011 file photo, former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman departs the Federal courthouse in Montgomery, Ala. The Supreme Court won't hear an appeal from Siegelman over his prison sentence for bribery and obstruction of justice. The justices had no comment Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, on their order letting stand a lower court ruling that rejected his request for a new sentencing hearing. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAKA) – Former Gov. Don Siegelman has been told that he will be released from a federal prison in Louisiana on Wednesday, according to an email provided to Alabama News Network from his friend and former aide Chip Hill.

Hill says Siegelman will be on very restricted supervised probation for an initial period of time, expected to be about six months.  Following that, Hill says the former governor will be on unsupervised probation for an extended, but not yet specified, period of time.

Hill says immediately after returning home, Siegelman will report to an assigned probation officer who will outline what restrictions he will have, including specifics regarding media access.

Hill says Siegelman’s family and many friends are very excited about his release and very much look forward to seeing him.

Siegelman and HealthSouth founder Richard Scrushy were convicted in 2006 of several charges. Siegelman has been serving a sentence of more than six years for bribery, conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Siegelman was convicted of selling a seat on a state hospital regulatory board to Scrushy in exchange for $500,000 in donations to Siegelman’s 1999 campaign to establish a state lottery. Scrushy was released from prison in 2012.

More than 100 former state attorneys general told then-President Obama that Siegelman should be pardoned because his trial was tainted by politics. President Obama never pardoned him.

