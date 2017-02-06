BREAKING: Fugitive Billy Boyette’s Vehicle Seen Traveling Westbound into Baldwin County

BREAKING NEWS: 10:35AM

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WKRG) — The car believed to have been stolen by wanted fugitive Billy Boyette Jr. in a home invasion early Monday morning has been spotted traveling west into Baldwin County, Alabama.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms to News 5 that the vehicle — a 2006 white Chevy Cobalt with a skull and crossbones sticker, damaged right rear passenger door, and Florida license plate 9613BJ — was seen traveling westbound on Interstate-10 this morning after the home invasion in Beulah.

The car was seen on I-10 westbound in Baldwin County, though the exact location of the sighting is unknown. The vehicle could be in Baldwin County, or even Mobile County if it continued traveling west.

Callers into police were said to have noticed the distinguished markings on the vehicle, such as the sticker and the damaged door.

Boyette is believed to have changed his appearance by shaving his head and his goatee. His traveling companion, Mary Rice, is also believed to have dyed her hair orange to prevent being identified. The two were spotted at a Hardee’s at a gas station early this morning, shorly after the alleged home invasion.

In Beulah, Boyette is accused of shooting 28-year-old mother Kayla Crocker at her home around 6:30 Monday morning. Crocker, whose 2-year-old son was home at the time but did not witness the shooting, was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Crocker is a random target and does not have any ties to Boyette, Morgan added.

Boyette is accused of three murders — two in Milton, Florida and one in Lillian, Alabama. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you recognize him, do not approach — call police immediately.