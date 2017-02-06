Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office: No Credible Boyette Sightings

ROBERTSDALE, AL- The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says it has no credible information triple murder suspect William “Billy” Boyette Jr. has been in Baldwin County since he allegedly murdered a woman in Lillian Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office has field dozens, if not hundreds of calls from citizens reporting seeing Boyette. Boyette sightings were reported on I-10, the Baldwin Beach Express, Bay Minette, Daphne, Fairhope, Orange Beach and in other locations.

Sheriff’s investigators are taking all tips seriously but are urging people to avoid starting or spreading unfounded rumors via social media.

Boyette and a female accomplice were last seen Monday morning in the Beulah community near Pensacola after Boyette allegedly shot and carjacked a woman. Accomplice Mary Rice is now considered a suspect in the Beulah attack and in the three murders.