SLIDESHOW: Falcons Cheerleader Representing Hometown of Mobile in Super Bowl

J.B. BIUNNO By Published: Updated:
13174050_1055899091100290_7787494617296358718_n2

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Julio Jones isn’t the only star from our area who will be gracing the field at Super Bowl LI.

Atlanta Falcons cheerleader Jordan Byrd went to Baker High School and Faulker State Community College before moving to Atlanta. This is her rookie season with the team, according to the Falcons website.

Sunday she is with the Falcons in Houston for Super Bowl LI, where her team is taking on the New England Patriots.

On the Falcon’s website, Byrd says Julio Jones, who is from Daphne, is her favorite player.  She also lists her mother, Holly, as her hero.

My mom is my hero. She is the most selfless and thoughtful person I have ever met. She has always encouraged me to chase my dreams and believe in myself , and to put others first. My mom has spent her life driving thousands of miles to dance classes and competitions and games and always been MY biggest cheerleader!

SLIDESHOW: Falcons Cheerleader Jordan Byrd from Mobile, AL

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s