SLIDESHOW: Falcons Cheerleader Representing Hometown of Mobile in Super Bowl

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Julio Jones isn’t the only star from our area who will be gracing the field at Super Bowl LI.
Atlanta Falcons cheerleader Jordan Byrd went to Baker High School and Faulker State Community College before moving to Atlanta. This is her rookie season with the team, according to the Falcons website.
Sunday she is with the Falcons in Houston for Super Bowl LI, where her team is taking on the New England Patriots.
On the Falcon’s website, Byrd says Julio Jones, who is from Daphne, is her favorite player. She also lists her mother, Holly, as her hero.
My mom is my hero. She is the most selfless and thoughtful person I have ever met. She has always encouraged me to chase my dreams and believe in myself , and to put others first. My mom has spent her life driving thousands of miles to dance classes and competitions and games and always been MY biggest cheerleader!
SLIDESHOW: Falcons Cheerleader Jordan Byrd from Mobile, AL
