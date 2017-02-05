Milton Shooting Leaves One Dead

Published:

One man was killed and two other people were were injured when shots were fired in Milton, Florida late Saturday night.

The incident happened on Applegate Street.

The scene was chaotic with deputies rushing to help the victims and neighbors in shock.

Two people were taken on stretchers from the home. One of the shooting victims was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

The other was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We do not know their condition at this time. Tune in to News 5 for updates on Sunday as we learn more about whether investigators are searching for a suspect in connection to the shooting.

