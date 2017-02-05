Foley’s Julio Jones Makes Memorable Catch, But Falcons Lose Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON, TX (WKRG) — Julio Jones made one of Super Bowl LI’s great catches, but the Foley native came up just a little short of becoming a champion in the NFL.

In the fourth quarter, Jones leaped to make a dramatic, stretched-out grab along the sideline over a defender that was key in the Falcon’s drive down the field.

However, Tom Brady led the Patriots on a wild comeback that was capped off by a touchdown-winning run by James White in overtime.

Jones finished with four receptions for 87-yards and zero touchdowns. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver was double and triple covered by the Patriots defense most of the game, forcing season MVP Matt Ryan to use other receivers.