Faith Time: Church Planting

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

South Coast Church Senior Pastor John Breland talks to us about the practice of church planting.  It is a process by which people who feel called to minister work to open a church in a certain area.  Breland says he spent years in the music industry before he and his wife felt a calling to open a church.

This is somewhat similar to churches like 3 Circle and City of Hope.  They both have one main church and smaller churches around the region.  Breland says SCC plans on opening its first planted church next month, March 5th in Semmes.

