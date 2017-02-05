Accomplice or Victim? New Details on Woman with Billy Boyette Jr.

MILTON, FL (WKRG/CW55) — We’re learning more about the woman who is reportedly with the most wanted man in the Gulf Coast region, Billy Boyette Jr.

News 5 has learned Mary Rice met Boyette several weeks ago, but have not been dating. They are said to have begun spending time together in a friendship that continued up to Boyette’s recent string of alleged violence.

Authorities are confident Rice is with Boyette, though it’s unclear if she’s there against her will or as an accomplice to Boyette’s criminal actions.

News 5 is told Boyette and Rice’s brother know each other, but had a falling out a few years ago. There may be bad blood between Boyette and Rice’s family.

Rice’s mother tells News 5 she believe Mary is being held against her will by the man accused of a double murder in Milton, Florida and another murder in Lillian, Alabama.