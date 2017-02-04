Search for Murder Suspect Leads to Police Chase

Foley, AL- A routine traffic stop leads to a high-speed chase in Foley this afternoon after a witness called police stating she may have spotted William “Billy” Boyette, Jr.

Boyette is the suspect wanted for three murders in Lillian, AL, and Milton, FL.

A Foley Police officer spotted the vehicle in question and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver failed to stop and attempted to elude police. The officer immediately requested backup from the Sheriff’s office along with Foley and Robertsdale police departments.

The driver exceeded the speed limit fleeing into Robertsdale where he struck another vehicle.

The injuries of that driver are unknown.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s office took the subject into custody where it was determined he was not Boyette.

However, the unidentified man will be charged with felony attempting to elude, reckless driving and a suspended driver’s license.

