Pizza Joint Raises Funds For Officer Jackie Tucker

Officer Tucker’s family is getting a lot of love from Saraland Police and Fire rescue departments. They held a fundraiser today in her honor.

Rotolo’s in Saraland was the place to be Saturday, holding a fundraiser for Officer Jackie Tucker, who was shot in the head while responding to a domestic house call in December. Rotolo’s General Manager Bill Seale says they’ve been there for the Tucker family since the beginning.

“We actually fed them the night it happened and taken food for the family up to the hospital while she was there,” says Seale.

Rotolo’s gave 10% of today’s proceeds to the Tuckers for help with medical bills.

“It’s for a good cause, Jackie was our friend. She wasn’t only our co-worker she was our friend. She was there on calls when we needed her. So that’s just our part of giving back, we’re all on board, whatever they need, we’re here and when it comes to raising money for her and her family, we want to be involved in any way we can,” says District Chief Jeff Ludlam with the Saraland Fire Rescue.

There was a cornhole competition, live music, and activities for the kids, not to mention a wing eating contest with a $500 cash prize—which of course went to the Tucker family.

“The officers are always in here supporting the community so if we can support them, that would be amazing cause they always give back to us,” says Ashton Boykin.

As of 9:00 p.m. tonight, Rotolo’s had raised around $1,400. If you missed the event today, you can still go in and donate Sunday. They’ll be giving the money to the Tucker family on Monday.