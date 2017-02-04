Mobile helps Hattiesburg Tornado Victims

Hattiesburg remains devastated after a tornado tore through part of the city just two weeks ago. Today a donation drive was held at Baker High School Stadium to help with the tornado relief.

Clothes, food, and household items were brought in by people throughout the day. Toys were also accepted as donations. One of the organizers said his last trip to Hattiesburg inspired him to hold the drive.

“The church where we dropped off a bunch of new clothing to said, you know, they (weren’t) getting the donations,” said Jim Strawser, who organized the victim relief drive with his partner John Humphrey. And they had a generator out there at the time to keep food warm to feed what they could. And had very little bottled water left.”

The drive ends at 4pm this afternoon. The organizers plan on holding another donation drive next Saturday. It would be the same place and time, Baker High Stadium from 8am to 4pm.