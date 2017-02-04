I-10 Damage Highlights Mobile’s Largest Traffic Choke Point

The recent damage to I-10 highlights a frequent problem in Mobile. The Bayway portion of I-10 has consistently been tough for drivers during peak travel times.

The causeway is one of the few alternate routes between Mobile and Baldwin Counties. Even this spot can get backed up when there is a major accident blocking traffic along Interstate 10. Several years ago I took a look at the history of the Bayway through a series we called ‘I Hate the Bayway.’ We learned the Bayway was really only designed to handle 20 million vehicles a year. It gets up to 23.5 million per year. Between the 10-foot wide shoulder and extreme car volume, accidents are fairly common the worst multi-vehicle accident in US History happened along the Bayway a little more than 20 years ago. Heavy fog caused a chain reaction accident. I spoke to one man who survived getting through it.

“Well I think people make it that way when they drive in bad weather fog and stormy weather I think people make it a death trap, I do drive the Bayway but if it’s foggy or raining I drive the causeway,” said 1995 crash survivor Clinton Wilson. There’s been talk for years about building an I-10 bridge but it’s a question of whether the funding will be provided as to whether that ever happens.