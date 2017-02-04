Homeland Security: Visa-holders Can Fly to U.S.

Related Coverage White House To Fight Judge’s Immigration Order

UPDATE:

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Homeland Security Department says it’s no longer directing airlines to prevent visa-holders affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order from boarding U.S.-bound planes.

That word follows a State Department announcement that it had reversed the cancellations of visas for foreigners after a federal judge put on hold Trump order on immigration. The department had said up to 60,000 foreigners had their visas “provisionally revoked” to comply with Trump’s order.

The two departments have not suspended enforcement of the president’s order as the administration promises a legal appeal to the judge’s ruling.

Homeland Security says it has “suspended any and all actions” related to putting in place the terms of Trump’s order.

ORIGINAL STORY:

WASHINGTON (AP)-President Donald Trump on Saturday morning blasted a federal judge’s decision to halt his immigration order nationwide.

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” he tweeted.

US District Judge James Robart, a George W. Bush appointee who presides in Washington state, temporarily stopped the order Friday night.

US Customs and Border Protection then alerted airlines the US government would quickly begin reinstating visas that were previously canceled, and it advised airlines that refugees in possession of US visas will be admitted as well, an airline executive said.

Trump sent out a series of tweets lamenting the ruling.

“When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot, come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security – big trouble!” he tweeted.

A chaotic Friday night set up a second weekend of widespread uncertainty over the controversial ban, this time with the administration on defense.

Trump’s executive order suspended immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, the US refugee program for 120 days and indefinitely halted Syrian refugees from entering the United States.

The White House first called the judge’s order “outrageous” and then dropped that word minutes later in a second statement.

“At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this outrageous order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement. “The President’s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people.”