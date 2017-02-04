Florida Highway Patrol Investigates Hit & Run Crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an afternoon hit and run crash on U.S. 331 in Walton County. According to Troopers, a gray Toyota 4-Runner tried to pull onto U.S. 331 from C-6 Road just before 1:30 on Saturday afternoon. The Toyota hit a 2006 Chrysler Van, forcing the vehicle off the road. The van actually rolled over. The driver of the Toyota then drove away, leaving the scene.

The driver of the van was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

If you were in the area Saturday afternoon or you know something that could help the investigation, call Trooper Victor Jackson at 850.484.5000 extension 32212.