Daphne Strike Soccer Club Home School Program

Daphne Strike Soccer Club started a home school soccer program to incorporate physical education into the students’ curriculum.

Gerardo Flores, the Director of Coaching, had an idea to start the program to introduce soccer to different groups of children in the community. Coaches plan to teach the players the fundamentals of soccer in a fun, active and creative environment.

Flores believes physical activity is a key to the healthy development of any child. He says home school students might not have an opportunity to meet the full curriculum for physical education and feels the program will help.

A group of 20 children and two coaches meet twice a week at the Trione in Daphne for an hour and a half. The children participate in activities allowing them to learn the rules of soccer and various soccer skills.

Coaches also hope to provide a team learning environment, where students can interact with peers while improving interpersonal skills.

If you want your child to be involved in the Daphne Strike Soccer Club, visit their website at: http://www.daphnestrikesoccer.com/.

For more information on the Home School Program, visit: http://www.daphnestrikesoccer.com/page/show/2942279-daphne-strike-sc-home-school-program-.