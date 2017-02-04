BREAKING NEWS: Lillian Murder Victim’s Car Found in Pensacola

A new clue discovered Saturday in a Lillian, Alabama murder case. Peggy Broz’s husband found her dead Friday morning in their yard. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office named Billy Boyette as a murder suspect and signed a warrant for his arrest. Escambia County Florida deputies are now gathering evidence at Interstate 10 and Nine Mile Road. Broz’s white Chrysler Concorde was found parked just off the road. Authorities believe Boyette and an unnamed female stole the victim’s car and dumped it off the interstate.

Boyette is also wanted as a person of interest in a double homicide in Santa Rosa County Florida. Two women were found shot and killed Tuesday at the Emerald Sands Inn in Milton. Authorities consider Billy Boyette “armed and dangerous”.

The Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office has called a press conference for 12:00 pm to discuss new details in the case. WKRG News 5 has crews working this story and we will have more updates on wkrg.com, WKRG’s facebook page, and on News 5 at 6:00 pm.