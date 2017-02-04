BREAKING NEWS: Emergency Crews Rush To Scene Of Reported Triple Shooting

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:
breaking news image

News 5 is on the scene of a reported triple shooting in Milton, Florida. Shortly before 11 pm Saturday night, shots were reportedly heard near Applegate and Stewart Streets. in Milton.

Crews on the scene say there is crime scene tape and several police cars and a fire truck at the location. Our reporter saw paramedics carry two stretchers behind a house on Applegate Street.

News 5 has received phone calls from people saying they heard gunshots ring out and that a helicopter has landed at King Middle School on Stewart Street.

Watch now on Facebook…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s