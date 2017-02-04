BREAKING NEWS: Emergency Crews Rush To Scene Of Reported Triple Shooting

News 5 is on the scene of a reported triple shooting in Milton, Florida. Shortly before 11 pm Saturday night, shots were reportedly heard near Applegate and Stewart Streets. in Milton.

Crews on the scene say there is crime scene tape and several police cars and a fire truck at the location. Our reporter saw paramedics carry two stretchers behind a house on Applegate Street.

News 5 has received phone calls from people saying they heard gunshots ring out and that a helicopter has landed at King Middle School on Stewart Street.

