Army Secretary Withdraws Nomination

According to White House officials, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Army Secretary Vincent Viola has withdrawn from consideration.

Viola graduated from West Point and is an Army Veteran.

Defense Secretary James Mattis would have worked above him if he was confirmed. Viola built his fortune from his trading firm Virtu Financial. He has also served as the chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange in the past.

The Military Times is reporting he withdrew due to his inability to separate himself from his business ties.

According to the Washington Post, Trump had faith in Viola’s abilities saying, “The American people, whether civilian or military, should have great confidence that Vinnie Viola has what it takes to keep America safe and oversee issues of concern to our troops in the Army.”

Prior to his withdrawal Viola stated, “This great honor comes with great responsibility, and I will fight for the American people and their right to live free every day.”