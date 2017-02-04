Alabama and Auburn Basketball Preview

It will be a packed house tonight at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa when Auburn and Alabama face off in men’s basketball. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on the SEC Network.

The two teams met two weeks ago and Auburn walked away with a win by a large margin, 84-64. Alabama will be looking to redeem themselves with home court advantage.

They faced Arkansas this past Wednesday and lost by 19 points, 87-68. Coach Avery Johnson’s Crimson Tide haven’t been playing too shabby though. They have lost only three games in their last eleven. Alabama’s Braxton Key is gaining attention for his average of 11.9 points a game and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Auburn has a 14-8 record overall and is 3-6 in the South Eastern Conference. One of the players in the spotlight for Auburn is guard Mustapha Heron who averages 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. One Tiger player stirring up excitement lately is freshman center Austin Wiley. He is averaging 9.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.