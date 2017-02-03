What’s Working: Volunteer Cuddlers Comfort Babies Exposed to Opiates

USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital has seen a boom in the number of babies born to mothers addicted to opioids, and these babies suffer from withdrawals soon after they are born. It is hard on babies when their mothers use painkillers like Oxycontin and Lortab. Dr. Richard Whitehurst, a neonatologist, says sometimes a child’s symptoms can be severe. “Things like crying continuously, sweating, tremors, and sometimes even seizures. Seizures are rare, though.” Dr. Whitehurst says these babies benefit from being held and calmed down. That is where USA’s Volunteer Cuddlers come in.

There are a dozen volunteers who are part of this program. News 5 talked to Carol Sharp. Sharp has been cuddling babies for ten years. As a retired teacher, she finds it very fulfilling. However, she says the babies who are dependent on opioids can be quite challenging. “They are very temperamental. That is the right word to use. They can be comfortable, then and all of a sudden not very uncomfortable. Cuddler is the right word. You are cuddling, changing positions. They are twisting their head.” She says sometimes she feels “helpless,” when a baby cannot be soothed, but she does the “best she can.”

Becoming a cuddler takes time. USA Neonatal Nurse Educator, Courtney Thomson, says they like people to volunteer for a year at the hospital before they can be selected as a cuddler. She says there are plenty of opportunities in the NICU. She says they are looking for cuddlers who are 100 percent dedicated, and who can be called up and asked to be there immediately, when a baby is in crisis. “We need to make sure it’s someone with strong dedication and will be here a while. That is important. We want you to prove yourself, so it is that next level of commitment.”

If you are interested, check out http://www.usahealthsystem.com/usacwhvolunteers.