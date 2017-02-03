UPDATE: Man Caught in Foley Fire Dies from Burns

J.B. BIUNNOPat Peterson By and Published: Updated:
foley22

FOLEY, AL (WKRG) — The man who suffered critical injuries when his mobile home in Foley caught fire Wednesday night has died.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby tells News 5’s Pat Peterson that the man, who isn’t being identified to the public yet, succumbed to the injuries from the fire, which broke out at his home on Donald Wood Drive. The man crawled out of his home, where firefighters found him with the severe burns over 90-percent of his body.

The man is partially disabled and in his sixties.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It is believed to have started in the kitchen.

