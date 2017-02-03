UPDATE: Deadly Crash Involving Motorized Scooter

UPDATE 1:46 SATURDAY:

Mobile Police investigate the fatality that occurred Friday night that killed a 37-year-old woman attempting to cross at Azalea Road in a motorized wheelchair.

41-year-old Melvin Martin struck the female victim driving a Ford Focus.

On the scene police noticed the smell of alcohol coming from Martin and officers also located a small bag of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Martin has been arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence Combined with Substance and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.

The accident happened at 6:48 pm Friday near the area of Azalea at the entrance of Cabana Apartments just south of Airport Blvd.

ORIGINAL STORY FRIDAY NIGHT:

