The Real Cause Behind Damage To I-10 Bridge

At first glance, and knowing the way traffic moves along I-10, you would assume that this was caused by speed. But police tell me something different.

It takes a lot to do this kind of damage to the I-10 bridge.

“The 18 wheeler was carrying two 19,000 pound spools. When it turned over, it hit the bridge deck and punched a hole in the bridge deck,” says David Johnson with the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Crews were assessing damage and doing repairs all day Friday. Mobile police have written a report and submitted it to the state for approval. But they say speed was not a factor.

MPD says when the 18 wheeler came out of the tunnel and into the turn, his load shifted to the left and took the truck with it.

As far as we know, there have been no injuries. But there have been a lot of traffic headaches.

“Yesterday was the worst,” says one driver.

“I left an hour early to make sure I got to my meeting on time!” says another driver.

We don’t know the name of the trucking company that owns the 18-wheeler, that information won’t be available until the state approves the report and releases it. We’re not sure how long that will take.

ALDOT says they won’t know the total cost of repairs and labor until the project is finished, but estimate it at $50,000. The state will pay with emergency funds but will be reimbursed by the trucking company or their insurance company.

Repairs should be complete Saturday evening. Fresh concrete was poured just after lunch Friday and needs 18 hours to settle and dry. They’ll test it out Saturday and if it’s sturdy enough, they’ll reopen both lanes of I-10.

Stay tuned to News 5 for updates as they become available.