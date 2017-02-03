Sneezing Season Begins Thanks to Early Pollen

In the air, it’s hard to see, but on your car you can find a fine green film every few days. That film is made up of pollen. All this pollen is more typical of March or April than January. So why are the plants not staying dormant like they should in winter? An assistant professor from the University of South Alabama explains.

“The plants, they don’t have a calendar in them, they’re just going off of temperatures,” said Dr. Steven Schultze, Agricultural Climatologist at University of South Alabama. “And being eight degrees above average in January, here we are. Plants are starting to come out of dormancy, starting to pollenate, and uh, you’re starting to sneeze a bit more.”

The biggest allergy causing culprit right now is pine pollen. Plants like azaleas, camellias, and magnolias have all reach their bloom earlier by a month or two.

For allergy sufferers, here’s the bad news, not all plants are triggered by temperature. Some plants react to sunlight. Those plants will pollenate around the same time every year.

“This is exceptionally early compared to normal, but there will be other plants that will pollenate later on in the season,” said Schultze. “I don’t know if we’ll hit a double peak or something like that but this is just an exceptionally early, early season.”

Schultze says the season is likely to end at the same time. That means you can get used to that green film for the next few months, as well as the tissues.