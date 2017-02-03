ONLY ON NEWS 5: WKRG Was There When MPD Officer Made Split Second Decision to Use Force.

News 5 was on there when a Mobile Police officer made the split-second decision to use force, a taser, to stop a teenager after a domestic call quickly escalated.

As we were working on an upcoming investigative report with officers, it happened in front of our cameras so we wanted to give you insight into those decisions and what happens next.

“I didn’t want to go through people’s yards or trip on anything or want him to trip on anything. So I went ahead and tased him while he was in the grass so he can fall there,” Mobile police officer Charlie Welsch said about his decision to pull out his taser.

Those decisions have sometimes lead to controversy and division in our country. They can also destroy the careers and lives of officers, adding indecision to an already dangerous job.

In this case, the 17 -year-old was off his medications and his family members called police when he started acting violent. When police arrived they tried to calm the teen down, when he took off running.

So what happens after a moment like this?

Medics are called to the scene to check things out and make sure there are no complications. Then the officers fill out lots of paperwork and detailed reports that will be reviewed by their higher ups.

Unfortunately for the teenager, using force also means officers are required to charge someone, something the officers told him initially they didn’t want to do. So, the teen was taken to Strickland youth center for domestic violence and failure to obey charges.

It’s just a tiny snapshot into the daily encounters police face on the job. The family didn’t question the officer’s actions and there’s no indication that he violated any policy.

