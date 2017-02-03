Mark Your Calendar: Teen Town Hall Meeting

Mobile Drug Education Council invites all Mobile area teens to join them for the 7th Annual Teen Town Hall Meeting.

The meeting topics will include: Youth violence, bullying, underage drinking and drug abuse.

This is an opportunity for middle and high school students to learn how to handle challenging situations that may lead to youth violence, bullying or substance abuse. The theme of this meeting is a reminder for teens to respect themselves and others, with a focus on reducing youth violence.

The Teen Town Hall Meeting will take place on February 4th from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Mobile Gas Auditorium, 2828 Dauphin Street, Mobile.

For more information on the Drug Education Council visit: http://drugeducation.org/

And for information on the event visit: http://drugeducation.org/2017-teen-town-hall-meeting/