France-Louvre Shooting

UPDATE 12:58PM: Attacker believed to be Egyptian

PARIS (AP) – French police officials say the Louvre attacker is believed to be an Egyptian national.

Police union officials say investigators have elements indicating that the attacker is an Egyptian. They were not able to provide more details on the identity of the man and the type of evidence that investigators have on him.

The man was shot by French soldiers after he attacked them Friday near the Louvre Museum in Paris and has been hospitalized.

French President Francois Hollande says there’s “no doubt” that the attack on the Louvre Museum was of a “terrorist nature.”

Speaking Friday to reporters at an EU summit in Malta, he said the situation around the Paris landmark museum is “totally under control” but the overall threat to France remains.

Hollande insisted the incident showed the need for the increased security patrols that have been deployed around France since attacks in 2015 and 2016.

Louvre uses special rooms to keep visitors safe

ORIGINAL STORY:

PARIS (AP) – When a man tried to attack soldiers at the Louvre Museum, the historical landmark went into effective lockdown, with no one allowed to leave and hundreds of tourists whisked to safety in special rooms.

A Louvre spokeswoman said the visitors were taken to rooms in the vast museum – a medieval former royal palace – that have no windows and are considered “more secure” than the main halls.

For security reasons, she wouldn’t say whether they are storerooms, or whether the rooms have any paintings in them. The spokeswoman was not authorized to be publicly named according to Louvre policy.

About 1,000 people were in the museum at the time of the incident Friday, in which a knife-wielding man was shot after trying to attack soldiers guarding the Louvre. After a couple of hours, the tourists were evacuated from the museum, without incident. The museum remained closed Friday afternoon.