DESTIN, FL (WKRG) — A false alarm caused about 400 people to be evacuated from Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS) airport on Friday morning.

The fire alarm was triggered before 11:00am due to a malfunction in an air conditioning duct.

Flights were delayed, though the airport is working to return airport traffic to normal. Additional lanes are being opened at the TSA security checkpoint to get travelers on their flights faster after the evacuation.