BREAKING: Lillian Homicide Suspect Possibly Linked to Milton Murders

By J.B. BIUNNO, Pat Peterson and Debbie Williams
boyette30

BREAKING NEWS:

News 5 has learned that the suspect wanted for Friday’s homicide in Lillian, Alabama and the Wednesday’s homicides in Milton, Florida are the same man.

News 5’s Pat Peterson confirms that a captial murder warrant has been signed for William “Billy” Eugene Boyette, Jr., who is wanted for the death of 52-year-old Peggy Broz.

Broz was found dead on her front lawn in Lillian on Friday morning.

peggy-broz-fbBoyette was named a person of interest in the murders of two women — Alicia Greer, 30 and Jacqueline Moore, 39 — on Wednesday.  He is said to be armed and dangerous.

Boyette might be traveling in Broz’s vehicle, a white 2003 Chrysler Concorde, that went missing from the scene. The Alabama license plate tag is 1HM46.

