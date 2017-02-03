Bond Set at $1M For Substitute Teacher

Bond has been set at $1 Million dollars for Richard Mack, a substitute teacher at Gulf Breeze Elementary School. Mack was arrested and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail yesterday afternoon on child molestation charges.

Assistant State Attorney James Parker said the victims — four girls between the ages of 9 and 10 — were abused on school grounds during normal school hours. Parker said the four girls reported the incidents to school administrators. Mack was immediately removed from the classroom.

Professional Educational Services Group of Florida, LLC. works with local schools, providing substitute teachers. PESG says Mack did work through that company, which follows all required procedures for background checks. In a statement released today, PESG said it was notified at the end of the day on October 31, 2016, of a concern involving Mack. The company says Mack’s access to assignments in schools was immediately removed and he has not worked through them since that date. PESG went on to say that until a legal resolution is reached, Mack will not be allowed to work in schools.