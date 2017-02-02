Williamson High Student Brings Gun to School

Mobile Police have confirmed to News 5 that a 14-year old Williamson student was arrested Wednesday for bringing a gun to school.

The student was arrested and taken to Strickland Youth Center.

Mobile County Public Schools spokesperson Rena Philips says that the student was being reprimanded when the teacher noticed something suspicious about his backpack. The teacher examined the bag and discovered a loaded gun.

According to Philips, the loaded gun belonged to the student’s grandfather.

The student has been suspended and is being recommended for expulsion

News 5 is following this story and will provide more details when they are released.