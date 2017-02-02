Take 5: Texas Roadhouse

CACTUS PETALS

Ingredients:
– Medium onion
– 1½ cups flour
– ½ tsp cayenne pepper
– 1 tsp salt
– 1 tsp pepper
– 1 tsp sugar

Preparation:
– Cut a medium onion in half, peel and place face down on counter
– Cut onion into strips at about 1/2″ across the onion
– Batter: mix flour, cayenne, black and white pepper and sugar
– Fill a small bowl with milk or buttermilk
– Toss the onion strips in the flour, then the milk and then the flour again
– Fry the petals in 1/2″ of hot oil in a skillet, or bake in a 400-degree oven until crispy

Creamy Chili Sauce:
Combine 1 pint each mayonnaise and sour cream, ½ cup chili sauce and ½ tsp cayenne pepper. Optionally add ¼ C horseradish for extra kick.

For more information, call Texas Roadhouse at 251-341-0168, or click here to visit their website.

