Take 5: Texas Roadhouse

CACTUS PETALS
Ingredients:
– Medium onion
– 1½ cups flour
– ½ tsp cayenne pepper
– 1 tsp salt
– 1 tsp pepper
– 1 tsp sugar
Preparation:
– Cut a medium onion in half, peel and place face down on counter
– Cut onion into strips at about 1/2″ across the onion
– Batter: mix flour, cayenne, black and white pepper and sugar
– Fill a small bowl with milk or buttermilk
– Toss the onion strips in the flour, then the milk and then the flour again
– Fry the petals in 1/2″ of hot oil in a skillet, or bake in a 400-degree oven until crispy
Creamy Chili Sauce:
Combine 1 pint each mayonnaise and sour cream, ½ cup chili sauce and ½ tsp cayenne pepper. Optionally add ¼ C horseradish for extra kick.
