Take 5: Texas Roadhouse

CACTUS PETALS

Ingredients:

– Medium onion

– 1½ cups flour

– ½ tsp cayenne pepper

– 1 tsp salt

– 1 tsp pepper

– 1 tsp sugar

Preparation:

– Cut a medium onion in half, peel and place face down on counter

– Cut onion into strips at about 1/2″ across the onion

– Batter: mix flour, cayenne, black and white pepper and sugar

– Fill a small bowl with milk or buttermilk

– Toss the onion strips in the flour, then the milk and then the flour again

– Fry the petals in 1/2″ of hot oil in a skillet, or bake in a 400-degree oven until crispy

Creamy Chili Sauce:

Combine 1 pint each mayonnaise and sour cream, ½ cup chili sauce and ½ tsp cayenne pepper. Optionally add ¼ C horseradish for extra kick.

