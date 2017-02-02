Substitute Teacher Arrested on Child Molestation Charges

At Gulf Breeze Elementary School, parents were shocked to find out a substitute teacher, 66-year-old Richard Mack, has been arrested on child molestation charges.

It was a normal afternoon dismissal at Gulf Breeze Elementary School today..until the news of Mack’s arrest caught wind among parents.

“I am speechless that something like that would be in this school system like that here,” said Patrick McLemore, a parent.

Mack had been working as a substitute in the Santa Rosa School system all year long.

Assistant State Attorney James Parker said the victims — four girls between the ages of 9 and 10 — were abused on school grounds during normal school hours.

“We bring our kids here and expect that the school is safe and that the teachers have a very good back ground check, so it’s mind blowing that someone like that got in the system,” McLemore said.

Parker said the four girls reported the incidents to school administrators. Mack was immediately removed from the classroom.

News 5/CW55 visited Richard Mack’s neighborhood Thursday night. His neighbors didn’t want to talk on camera, but they did say Mack is a nice, reserved man.

Back at Gulf Breeze Elementary, parents had much stronger opinions on him.

“If he is found guilty, I think he is a sick individual,” McLemore said. “He definitely needs to be around any school system of any school period.”

But at Mack’s home, a woman who answered the door claim the allegations are false and that he is “innocent.”

News 5/CW55 will stay with this story as it develops and provide details as they come.