Substitute Teacher Arrested for Molesting a Child

According to the Gulf Breeze Police Department, a substitute teacher was arrested Thursday and charged for molesting a child under the age of 12.

Richard Mack faces three charges of lewd and lascivious molestation upon a victim under the age of 12 and one charge of lewd and lascivious conduct upon a victim under the age of 12.

Mack arrested through an investigation after allegations were made in connection with his employment at Gulf Breeze Elementary School. The investigation was conducted by Gulf Breeze Police and Department of Children and Family Services.

This is an open and active investigation. At this time, Mack has been arrested and Bbooked into Santa Rosa County Jail, but no mugshot is available at this time.

Parents of children at Gulf Breeze Elementary School are encouraged to call Connie Carnelly or David Guthrie with the Santa Rosa County School District at 850-983-5030 if they have any questions.