Peek Makes Plea To Parents With Guns

On two occasions in the last week, a student has been found bringing a gun to school. Wednesday it was a 14-year-old Williamson High student, last week it was a fifth grader at Collins Rhodes Elementary in Prichard. Both guns belonged to a family member. In those two instances, no one was hurt, but now the school superintendent is making a plea to the community.

Mobile County School Superintendent Martha Peek says it was a Williamson High school resource officer doing a random check who found a gun in a student’s backpack Wednesday.

“They work with the students so often, that it may have been something, just the student’s movement or how he was answering a question because they know the students so well,” says Peek.

It’s that relationship and ability to spot something off that they count on when these issues arise. That’s why they say they’re sticking to the current plan.

Peek says nothing will change in terms of what security measures they already have in place. They already do random backpack checks, officers will conduct checks with metal-detecting wands and they do have canines coming on to campus at random times throughout the year.

She says it’s a problem that starts in the community and is brought into the school system which is why she’s making a plea now to parents and guardians.

“Know what your children have available to them, know if guns are accessible and talk to them about the seriousness of having guns with you and the consequences that are going to occur, both with the school system and also through law enforcement,” says Peek.

As far as the school system, a gun on campus immediately warrants expulsion.

Also Wednesday, a kindergarten student at E.R. Dickson brought a pocketknife to school in their backpack. Punishment for them will depend on whether they meant to do anyone harm.

Peek says they’ll be communicating with parents through either email or the voice messaging system or some other way to drive home the fact that students should not be able to have access to family guns.