An 18-wheeler carrying steel coil has overturned just outside the West Bound Wallace tunnel.

Cheyenne West with the Alabama Department of Transportation tells News 5 that the bridge deck has sustained some damage but the extent is unknown.

One west bound lane should reopen after the accident is cleared but bridge deck repairs will have to be made. It is not know how long those repairs may take.

West bound traffic is being routed to the causeway which is experiencing significant delays as well.