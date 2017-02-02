Lawmakers Eye Improvements at Driver’s License Offices

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for more money as the state legislature goes back to work next week. ALEA is responsible not only for State Troopers but for operating State Driver’s License Offices across the state.

A newly-formed House subcommittee has been tasked with improving service at Driver’s License Offices. Four of the committee members, including Rep. Margie Wilcox, R-Mobile, and Rep. David Sessions, R-Grand Bay, toured the Mobile office Thursday.

“Has anybody been here more than an hour this morning?” asked Wilcox to those in the crowded waiting area. The answer was a resounding “yes.”

An hour long wait is nothing unusual at the office located on Government Boulevard and Demetropolis Road.

“I want to let you know your legislators are here,” Wilson told the crowd. “ALEA is working on this stuff.”

Rep. Randall Shedd (R-Fairview) chairs the subcommittee.

“We’ve been looking at what the issues are, not in an adversarial role with ALEA, but what their real problems are that we can address from a legislative stand point,” he said.

Right now license offices around the state are down 100 employees due to budget problems and many rural offices are now open just a few days a month.

“In a perfect world we would have the funds to hire those 100 examiners we’re short and we would be able to staff not only this office but offices around the state to provide those customer services,” said ALEA spokesman John Hamm, who was also in Mobile Thursday.

Lawmakers say ALEA needs to expand and publicize its on-line services to reduce wait times at offices, but like most issues in the state, the bottom line here seems to be the bottom line.

“If Alabama was doing well economically and those revenue was up, public safety would be one of the first places that we would dedicate (funds),” Wilcox said.

“But we do have the entire state budget so we will be looking at everyone’s needs.”

ALEA’s Director Stan Stabler told a legislative budget committee Wednesday that he needs an additional $60 million this year. Last year’s ALEA budget was $44 million.

Hamm says there are only 11 State troopers are currently assigned to Mobile County. Two decades ago, there were 36.