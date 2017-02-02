Investigators Now Know Where Darlene Rawlins Was Killed

SUMMERDALE, AL- Sheriff’s investigators in Baldwin County say Chris Corson shot and killed Darlene Rawlins in a quiet field off County Road 34 in Summerdale.

Detectives found Rawlins’ missing shoe near a tree in the empty pasture Thursday morning. Crime scene technicians also found tire prints near the tree. Detectives hope to match those prints with the tires on the SUV Corson was driving.

A Foley police officer discovered Rawlins’ body in the back of an SUV during a traffic stop last week and arrested Corson. Corson was charged with murder. Detectives say Corson and Rawlins were in a romantic relationship.

Corson initially refused to talk to investigators after his arrest and requested an attorney, but we’ve been told Corson now wants to cooperate. We’ll keep you posted on when police release a motive.