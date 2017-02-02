House GOP aims to scrap Obama rule on gun background checks

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Republican-controlled House is making a first effort to strengthen gun ownership under President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers are moving toward scrapping an Obama administration rule requiring gun background checks for Social Security recipients mentally incapable of managing their own affairs.

The regulation was issued in the final months of President Barack Obama’s term. It’s one of a handful congressional Republicans were rolling back, knowing they had a new ally in the White House.

The Senate is poised to scuttle an Obama rule preventing coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby streams. Senate approval will send the measure to Trump for his signature.

On guns, Obama’s rule required the Social Security Administration to forward the names of certain disabled beneficiaries for a database of individuals ineligible to purchase a firearm.