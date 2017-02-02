House GOP aims to scrap Obama rule on gun background checks

By Published:
David Foley
David Foley holds a handgun while shopping at the Spring Guns and Amo store Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Spring, Texas. President Barack Obama defended his plans to tighten the nation's gun-control restrictions on his own, insisting Monday that the steps he'll announce fall within his legal authority and uphold the constitutional right to own a gun. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Republican-controlled House is making a first effort to strengthen gun ownership under President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers are moving toward scrapping an Obama administration rule requiring gun background checks for Social Security recipients mentally incapable of managing their own affairs.

The regulation was issued in the final months of President Barack Obama’s term. It’s one of a handful congressional Republicans were rolling back, knowing they had a new ally in the White House.

The Senate is poised to scuttle an Obama rule preventing coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby streams. Senate approval will send the measure to Trump for his signature.

On guns, Obama’s rule required the Social Security Administration to forward the names of certain disabled beneficiaries for a database of individuals ineligible to purchase a firearm.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s