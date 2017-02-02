Homeowners Look For Answers After International Paper Plant Explosion

Clean-up crews are working street by street in Cantonment, blasting away the goo that spewed from the paper plant January 22nd. According to International Paper officials, 135 homes and business were impacted by a wood pulp mixture known as “black liquor”.

Homeowners and townsfolk packed the cafeteria at Tate High School with concerns of long-term health impacts, property values and the quality of the clean-up.

Company officials insist nothing toxic was released from the plant although many in attendance were skeptical. Air, water and soil continue to be monitored.

So far, 85 to 90 of the homes impacted have had some degree of clean up. None have been completed.