Homeowners Look For Answers After International Paper Plant Explosion

Debbie Williams By Published:
Cantonment Cleanup
Resident wash station at the entry to impacted neighborhood.

Clean-up crews are working street by street in Cantonment, blasting away the goo that spewed from the paper plant January 22nd. According to International Paper officials, 135 homes and business were impacted by a wood pulp mixture known as “black liquor”.

img_1839

Homeowners and townsfolk packed the cafeteria at Tate High School with concerns of long-term health impacts, property values and the quality of the clean-up.

Company officials insist nothing toxic was released from the plant although many in attendance were skeptical. Air, water and soil continue to be monitored.

So far, 85 to 90 of the homes impacted have had some degree of clean up. None have been completed.

img_1834

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s